Where does Joe Mixon rank among Bengals all-time leading rushers?
Mixon left his mark on Cincinnati's record books.
Joe Mixon's tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals has officially come to an end, as the team has traded the veteran running back to the Houston Texans.
Mixon has spent his entire career to this point with the Bengals after they drafted him in the second round (48th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He had some solid success as the team's lead back, as he compiled four seperate 1,000-plus yard seasons, and he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021.
Now at 27 years old, Mixon will look to continue his career in Houston. But, before turning the page on Mixon's memorable time in Cincinnati, let's appreciate the legacy he leaves behind. Mixon was one of the most productive runners that the Bengals have ever had, and he climbed pretty high on the team's all-time rushing lists as a result.
Here's a look at where Mixon ranks among Cincinnati's all-time leading rushers.
Total rushing yards: 3rd all-time (6,412)
Mixon leaves Cincinnati as the team's third all-time leading rusher with 6,412 total rushing yards in a Bengals jersey. Only Corey Dillon (8,061) and James Brooks (6,447) rushed for more yards during their time with the team.
If Mixon was back in Cincinnati for another season, he very likely would have passed Brooks in order to claim the second spot on the list, but instead he'll have to be happy with a spot in the top three.
Total rushing attempts: 2nd all-time (1,571)
Dillon (1,865 carries) is the only player in Bengals history who was on the receiving end of more running plays than Mixon, who proved to be a very active -- and productive -- during his time with the team.
Mixon averaged a respectable 4.1 yards per carry during his stint in Cincinnati, and he also did an excellent job of taking care of the ball, as he only had six fumbles during his time with the team. For comparison's sake, Dillon and Brooks both had 20 fumbles in a Bengals uniform.
Total rushing touchdowns: 2nd all-time (49)
Mixon leaves the Bengals one rushing touchdown shy of the big 5-0. However, his 49 rushing touchdowns with Cincinnati is second all-time, behind only Pete Johnson (64). Mixon averaged seven rushing touchdowns per season during his seven seasons in Cincinnati, led by the 13 scores he tallied in 2021.
Mixon also added 13 total receiving touchdowns with the Bengals, giving him a total of 62 career touchdowns. Not too shabby.
Clearly, Mixon left his mark on Cincinnati's record books, and his production will continue to be remembered, even though his time with the team has reached its conclusion.