Latest update regarding Ja'Marr Chase's contract extension could alarm Bengals fans

The latest update regarding a potential contract extension for star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase might alarm Cincinnati Bengals fans.
Chase eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons in Cincinnati. He tallied 29 total touchdowns and clearly established himself as one of the best receivers in the entire league in the process. Despite his productive play, Chase is unlikely to get an extension this summer, according to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.
Now, there's technically no rush for the two sides to come to an agreement, as Chase is still under contract for next season, and the Bengals could also pick up his fifth-year option. But still, there's something to be said about being proactive when it comes to paying players, and Chase is certainly deserving of a big bag.
Contract talks haven't even started
While potentially alarming, this latest update from The Athletic shouldn't come as a surprise for anyone who saw the recent comments from Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn regarding the situation, as she admitted that the two sides hadn't even begun talks on an extension.
“We haven't started,” Blackburn said of extension talks with Chase. “That's sort of the next thing is just to piece together some of those things to consider and give it some thought. And like I said, I can't say for sure where any of it will go. But we certainly are going to study up on it and see what we can figure out to try to get the best result we can for the club one way or another.”
Chase has previously expressed a desire to come to a long-term agreement with the Bengals.
"Lord knows, I want to do that," he said earlier this year. "I mean, but we'll see what happens."
There might not be any movement yet, but it seems like a near certainty that Chase will ultimately sign a long-term extension to stay in Cincinnati alongside his former college teammate Joe Burrow. So, the best available advice for Bengals fans is to remain patient during the process.