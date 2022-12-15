Logan Wilson is itching to pick off Tom Brady in Week 15
The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to sunny Florida for a date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Linebacker Logan Wilson is looking forward to the game and has a goal for the Week 15 matchup.
While appearing on Up & Adams, Wilson noted that he'd love to intercept a pass from Tom Brady. He noted that it "would be an honor".
Earlier in the week, Tom Brady recorded an episode for his latest "Let's Go!" podcast and said that the Bengals had a "fairly tough defense". Fairly tough defenses probably allow 300-yard passers a few times a season -- The Bengals' D has not done that.
Logan Wilson wants to pick off Tom Brady
Wilson had four interceptions last season during the regular season and so far this year has just one, which came in the Week 3 win over the Jets. He hasn't been the ball hawk that he was a season ago but it feels like the Cowboy always makes a big play when the team needs him to the most.
While the Bengals are favored in this game, no one expects Brady and the Buccaneers to go away quietly. If Wilson and a few other Bengals could get some interceptions off of Brady, that'd go a long way toward helping the good guys win this game and keep their win streak going.