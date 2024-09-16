Mayor of Kansas City trolls Bengals after last-second loss to Chiefs
Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, had some fun at the expense of the Cincinnati Bengals following their 25-25 loss to the defending-champion Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.
The Bengals snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in that game, as they appeared to be in position to pull out a win in the closing minutes, as the Chiefs were down by two and facing a fourth-and-16. All Cincinnati had to go was get a stop on that one play and the win was theirs. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be.
Bengals rookie safety Daijahn Anthony was called for pass interference on the play after jumping into Raheem Rice's back in order to attempt to deflect the pass. The Chiefs were able to get a fresh set of downs and advance the ball as a result of the penalty, and kicker Harrison Butker went on to covert a game-winning field goal. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bengals, and one of the most frustrating defeats of Joe Burrow's entire career.
Kansas City mayor trolls Bengals on social media
Naturally, it was a perfect time for Lucas to troll Cincinnati. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to make sure that the Bengals knew that they were welcome back in Kansas City any time.
Lucas wasn't done there either, as he woke up Monday morning still feeling the good vibes from the win, and apparently still in the mood to troll. He fired off a good morning post, complete with a picture of Burrow looking distraught after the loss with the final score clearly displayed.
Fans in Cincinnati might not appreciate the trolling, but hey, to the victor goes the spoils. If the Bengals had been able to pull out a win in the game, their fans wouldn't have to worry about being teased by a politician. But since they lost, the trolling is fair game.