Mel Kiper Big Board: Best remaining players for Day 2 and are they a fit for Bengals
The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone and there are now 31 players off the board. The Cincinnati Bengals snagged defensive end Myles Murphy with the 28th pick and now they're on the clock again at pick 60 assuming they don't move from that spot.
With Day 2 several hours away, why don't we take a look at Mel Kiper Jr.'s big board and see who the draft expert has as the best available players?
Mel Kiper big board for Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
Will Levis - Ranked 4th
The highest-remaining player on Kiper's board is Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who at one point was rumored to go as high as the second overall pick. Once the Raiders passed on him at No. 7, it felt inevitable that Levis was in for a long night.
Truthfully, I feel bad for Levis. He'd been told he'd be a top-10 pick through this whole process and now he has to wait in the green room for another night. Evidently, Levis dropped due to a toe injury he sustained last year.
While I do feel bad for Levis, I doubt he has to wait long to get drafted on Friday night. If he somehow does drop far enough so that the Bengals have a chance to draft him, don't count on it. They don't need a quarterback and spending a second-round pick on a backup wouldn't make sense for them with all of the other needs they have.