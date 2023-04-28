Mel Kiper Big Board: Best remaining players for Day 2 and are they a fit for Bengals
Mel Kiper big board for Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft
Brian Branch - Ranked 34th
The Bengals lost both of their starting safeties this offseason but they'll be replaced by Dax Hill and Nick Scott. Hill was the team's first-round pick in last year's draft while Scott was signed by them in free agency. Branch could make sense with the team as a depth piece but they'd likely have to trade up to snag the Alabama product.
Trenton Simpson - Ranked 35th
Cincinnati doesn't really need another linebacker unless they don't think they can extend Logan Wilson this offseason or keep him beyond the 2023 campaign. They re-signed Germaine Pratt this offseason and Wilson is entering the final year of his deal and these guys have been huge for the defense. Simpson could maybe be a dark-horse pick for this team but don't count on it.
Sam LaPorta - Ranked 36th
Another tight end highly thought of entering the draft was Iowa's LaPorta, who visited with the Bengals virtually last week. If the Bengals want a tight end in the second round, LaPorta might be on the board when their time to draft comes and he'd fit their system well.