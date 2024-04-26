NFL Draft 2024: Full list of Bengals draft picks on Day 2
Cincinnati will have three picks on the second day of the draft
With their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected offensive tackle Amarius Mims from the University of Georgia. The pick seems like a sound one considering the fact that the Bengals definitely needed some added depth on the O-line.
Mims is somewhat inexperienced as he started just eight games in college, but he has an advanced combination of size and skill that clearly impressed the Bengals. That was just one pick, though, and the Bengals still have nine more to make before the draft is done.
Now, the Bengals will enter the second day of the draft looking to make more positive additions to round out the rest of the roster. If you're wondering what rounds take place on the second day of the draft and what picks the Bengals have, you're in the right place.
What picks do the Bengals have on Day 2?
The first round of the draft took place on Thursday night, and the second and third rounds will take place on Friday night. The action starts at 7 p.m. EST. The final four rounds take place on Saturday. In all, the Bengals will have three picks on Friday night -- one in the second round and two in the third. Here's the breakdown:
Round 2: No. 49
Round 3: Nos. 80, 97
When it comes to their day-two picks, the Bengals could potentially be in the market for added depth on the defensive line after adding an offensive lineman with the first pick. They could also look to add some talent to the secondary by taking or cornerback, or they could opt to go with a wide receiver. In other words, they still have plenty of needs heading into the second day. It will be very interesting to see what they decide to do with their picks.