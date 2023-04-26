NFL Draft Ticket Prices: How much does it cost to get in?
The 2023 NFL Draft is kicking off on Thursday night and will conclude on Saturday afternoon. This year's event is being held at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, so any fans of the Cincinnati Bengals who enjoyed their time in Kansas City during the back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship Game might find themselves wanting to attend the draft.
The big question for those who haven't attended a draft before would be -- How much does it cost to get in?
According to KCUR, the event is free to attend by registering online or downloading the NFL OnePass App. If people want a cozier seat, that's when it'll get pricey.
"VIP services company On Location sells ticket packages for each day, but tickets for the First Round and an all-rounds package are sold out. Day two tickets are $1,250, and day three tickets cost $550. They include reserved seating in the main theater, with better views of the main stage, complimentary drinks, and admission to a concert at the Draft. Day two tickets provide a behind-the-scenes look at NFL Draft operations."- KCUR
How much does it cost to attend the NFL Draft?
So, to sum up, if you're wanting to go and just experience the atmosphere, it's a free event by either registering or downloading the app mentioned above.
If you're wanting a more glitzy experience with guaranteed seats, it'll cost you a pretty penny.
The NFL Draft runs from Thursday night to Saturday afternoon. The Bengals have seven picks in the draft, as of this writing.