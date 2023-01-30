NFL Mock Draft: Where will the Bengals pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The Cincinnati Bengals' magical 2022 season has come to an end. They'll now enter the offseason with a lot of difficult decisions to make.
We'll have free agency coming up in March but the next biggest thing is the draft, which will be held at the end of April in Kansas City.
Now that the Bengals' season has come to an end, where will they be drafting at when the draft kicks off in KC in three months?
What pick do the Bengals have in the 2023 NFL Draft?
Cincinnati holds the 29th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which is two spots higher (or lower depending on how you view it) than last year. The Bengals are a franchise that value their draft picks so don't expect them to trade their first-round selection.
Some notable players who have gone No. 29 overall in years past have been David Njoku (Browns) and Cordarrelle Patterson (Vikings but now with the Falcons).
The Bengals need to address their offensive line, secondary, and potentially the linebacker position if Germaine Pratt departs in free agency.
Having a late first-round pick can be tricky sometimes but this is when the team needs to go best player available. We didn't see a ton from Dax Hill as a rookie and this pick needs to have a much bigger impact than Hill had on this team.