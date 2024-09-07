NFL rivals like Travis Kelce, Josh Allen cage literal Bengals in latest Pepsi commercial
By Glenn Adams
Pepsi just released a new commercial to promote the upcoming Gladiator II movie. What may strike Cincinnati Bengals fans about this are the actors and the metaphorical caging of Bengal tigers.
The new Pepsi commercial features two fantasy football-playing friends who transport back to Roman Empire times. When they arrive, they get a too-close-for-comfort view of four gladiators who will look very familiar to Bengals fans.
Did Pepsi take a subtle shot at the Bengals? Hmm...
Football stars Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, Justin Jefferson of the Vikings, Josh Allen of the Bills, and Derrick Henry of the Ravens entered the coliseum wearing gladiator costumes. Each of their outfits has the NFL shield on the front with hints of the colors of their NFL garb. All bias aside, they look ridiculous.
Kelce opened his mouth to say something before, thankfully, being silenced by Megan Thee Stallion, who summons the tigers into the arena to take on the four anonymous, randomly selected Romans. Then, the spectacle begins as Mrs. Thee Stallion performs in the background.
The commercial includes unbelievable yet well-choreographed scenes like Henry stiff-arming a tiger. But even that wasn’t as whimsical as Allen using a lock and throwing a perfect pass to Henry so they could lock down the tigers. Jefferson even treated bloodthirsty onlookers to the Griddy.
It was nice of Pepsi to reference the Bengals in their latest commercial. However, defeating the Bengals on the field won’t be as easy as they made it look in that reenactment.
The Bengals take on Kelce’s Chiefs in Week 2. They face their divisional rival and Henry’s Ravens twice. Jefferson and the Vikings are not on the schedule, but Cincinnati wideout Ja’Marr Chase hopes to beat his old college teammate's new contract by more than one penny. The Bengals wouldn’t see Josh Allen’s Bills until the playoffs, where quarterback Joe Burrow holds the 1-0 edge against him.
Hopefully, this will be the first and last time we see any of these players defeat Bengals this year. In the meantime, drink Pepsi and go see Gladiator II.