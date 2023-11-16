NFL Week 11 expert predictions for Bengals vs. Ravens
Who do people think will win this AFC North showdown?
One of the best games of the week will come on Thursday night (for once), as it's the Cincinnati Bengals battling for their AFC North and playoff lives against the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams lost heartbreakers just four days prior when the Bengals were stunned by the Texans and the Ravens blew a big lead to the Browns.
The Ravens are favored by 3.5 points according to FanDuel (odds are subject to change) but this game truly feels like a coin flip. Baltimore is the best team in the league when it comes to running the ball while the Bengals are awful at doing just that. The Bengals defense is among the best at forcing turnovers and the Ravens are great at coughing up the football.
There are clear reasons for why each team should win but who will come out victorious? Let's see who the experts are picking this week.
Bengals vs. Ravens Week 11 predictions
NFL Week 11 picks: Eagles upset Chiefs in Super Bowl rematch, Browns beat Steelers in AFC North showdown [John Breech, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Bengals 23, Ravens 20
Breech thinks the Bengals will even the score against the Ravens this season, edging them out in a three-point win on the road on a short week. He mentions that a loss on Thursday night will take the Stripes out of the AFC North race so the Bengals will play like their playoff lives depend on it. All of that is a fair take.
"If the Bengals lose on Thursday, that's going to essentially kill any shot they have of winning AFC North, which is why I think we'll see them in desperation mode. I am mildly concerned at the fact that the Bengals have lost 13 STRAIGHT road prime-time games, but no one has been better than Burrow at ending these ugly franchise losing streaks and I'll say he ends another one on Thursday. To bring this pick full circle, I'll go ahead and say the Ravens blow a fourth quarter lead and the Bengals win on a field goal. "- John Breech
Prisco's Week 11 NFL picks: Ravens get back on track vs. Bengals; Chiefs drop Eagles in Super Bowl rematch [Pete Prisco, CBS Sports]
The Pick: Ravens 29, Bengals 24
Prisco is going with a Ravens win, citing a bounceback campaign by Lamar Jackson as to why Baltimore will come out victorious in this one.
"This game lost a little luster when both lost last week. The Bengals looked bad on defense, while the Ravens blew a fourth-quarter lead in losing to the Browns. I think Lamar Jackson will get back on track against a Bengals defense that was shredded last week. The Ravens take it. "- Pete Prisco
NFL picks, predictions for Week 11: Bengals, Browns score huge AFC North wins; Bills get payback on reeling Jets [Bill Bender, Sporting News]
The Pick: Bengals 24, Ravens 21
Bender thinks the Bengals will rebound on a short week, noting that the pressure might not necessarily be on the Bengals.
"All the pressure is on the Bengals here. Or is it? Baltimore won the first meeting while Burrow was still working back from a calf injury. Baltimore has two home losses this season, and this short week makes this a true toss-up game between division rivals. It's worth knowing Jackson is 7-1 S/U against the Bengals as a starter. Will Burrow reverse that trend? If Cincinnati wants to stay in the AFC North hunt, then he better. "- Bill Bender