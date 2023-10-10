NFL Week 6 Byes: Every team that's off this week
Who won't be playing in Week 6?
With the NFL season spanning 18 weeks, it's only fair that each team gets one week off during the course of the season. These are known as bye weeks and they began in Week 5 with four teams getting the week off from NFL action.
The four teams off in Week 5 were the Browns, Buccaneers, Chargers, and Seahawks. Who gets time off this week?
NFL Week 6 byes
- Green Bay Packers (2-3)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
Another AFC North rival of the Cincinnati Bengals will get the week off, as last week the Browns got their time off to relax and this week it's the Steelers, who are reeling after a huge come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Packers sure aren't in a great spot after dropping their Week 5 match-up to the Las Vegas Raiders. They're still searching for an identity in the post-Aaron Rodgers era and in year one of the Jordan Love era. Will they be able to figure things out over the bye week and try to make a run at the NFC North title?