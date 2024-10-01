NFLPA looking to identify individual who dumped drink on Bengals back
The National Football League Player's Association is looking into an incident that occurred at Bank of America Stadium last weekend when a Carolina Panthers fan appeared to pour a drink on Bengals running back Chase Brown after Cincinnati's 34-24 victory over the Panthers in Week 4.
NFLPA investigating incident involving Chase Brown, Panthers fan
Brown luckily didn't react to the disrespectful move, and as it turns out he didn't even know exactly what happened, but the NFLPA has his back.
"We'll see if we can identify the person and then we'll go from there. But that should never happen to a player," said Michael Thomas, who is a player direction with the association.
Brown said that he was throwing his game gloves to a fan in the stands when the incident occurred, and in the moment he didn't necessarily realize that a drink had been dumped on him. That might explain his lack of reaction.
"I was walking in [and] I felt the liquid or whatever, and then when I saw the video back, "I'm like, 'Damn, that's really what happened,;" Brown said.
It's good that the NFLPA is taking action, and hopefully they are ultimately able to identify the individual involved, as there is just no place for such behavior at professional sporting events. Players are out there to entertain fans. They deserve respect, and they shouldn't have to worry about objects being aimed at them, regardless of if it's a home or away game. In this situation, it was obviously an away game foir Brown.
Brown was able to control his emotions in the moment, and again, props to him for that. But, not all players would be able to handle themselves as well as Brown did in the same situation. Remember Ron Artest's reaction to being hit with a drink? Well, that's why Brown asked fans not to pour drinks on players in the future.
"Please don't pour drinks on us," Brown said. "I mean, nobody wants that."
Listen to the man. If you want to throw a drink at something, throw it against the wall in your own house. After having to clean it up one time, you probably won't have the urge to do it again.