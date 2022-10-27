Not much to worry about Ja’Marr Chase missing Bengals practice
As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for their big Monday Night Football matchup in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns, all eyes will be on if the momentum will continue. The Bengals are on a two-game winning streak and will need all hands on deck if they're to make it three victories in a row.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase continues to make a name for himself this season and is, unfortunately, dealing with a hip injury. At this point in time, it's not anything to worry about too much as head coach Zac Taylor confirmed he's listed as "day-to-day" and is resting Chase in practice.
This was confirmed in an article by Michael Niziolek of Cleveland.com in which Taylor wants to take things one day at a time this week and hopes the extra rest will help Chase be ready to go on game day. Hopefully, the rest helps and Chase can continue doing what he does best on the gridiron.
The Bengals are wise to rest Ja’Marr Chase in this week's practices
Niziolek also mentioned how so far this week, the Bengals were off on Tuesday and had their regular meetings, brief walkthroughs, and practices pushed back by a day. By the looks of it since the Bengals don't play again until Monday, Chase should hopefully have no issues with his route running or ability to make his usual big plays on offense.
So far this season, Chase has been an instrumental part of the Bengals' offense. He's totaled 47 receptions, 605 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and 12.9 yards per reception. Needless to say, every single time he's on the field, it puts the Bengals in a better position to leave a football game victorious.
It's a great sight to see Taylor take precautions in not trying to overwork Chase in practice and give his mind and body time to rest so he can be in a better position to succeed on MNF. Hopefully, once this game is officially in the books, Chase and company get the job done and bring in another victory on the road.