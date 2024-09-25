Offensive players dominate list of highest-graded Bengals from Week 3 loss to Commanders
At 0-3 following their 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, the CIncinnati Bengals remain a work in progress. But even though they ended up with a loss against Washington, there were still some solid performances from Bengals players in the game.
Highest-graded Bengals from Week 3 loss to Washington
For the first time all season, star quarterback Joe Burrow appeared on the list of the highest-graded Bengals players, and not only did he appear on the list, he was Cincinnati's highest-graded overall player, according to Pro Football Focus.
Burrow threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns against the Commanders. He also hit a major career milestone, as he threw the 100th passing touchdown of his career. But ultimately his stellar play wasn't enough for the Bengals to get their first win of the season.
Cornerback Mike Hilton was the team's second-highest graded player, and also the only defensive player to make the list. The rest of the top five was rounded out by running back Zack Moss, tight end Mike Gesicki and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who had 118 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders.
Overall, it was the best offensive performance of the season for the Bengals, as evidenced by the top five list. But, it was a forgettable performance from the defense, as the unit gave up 38 points, which is simply too many. Now, the Bengals will look to bounce back and claim their first win of the season against the Carolina Panthers in Week 4.
The Panthers are coming off of their first win of the season over the Las Vegas Raiders after making a major change at quarterback and opting to start veteran Andy Dalton over former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. Dalton is a familiar face in Cincinnati after having played the bulk of his career with the Bengals. Now, he'll have a chance to virtually end Cincinnati's playoff hopes. Only one 0-4 team has ever made the playoffs in NFL history.