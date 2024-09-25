Offensive players dominate list of highest-graded Bengals from Week 3 loss to Commanders

The highest-graded Bengals in Week 3 vs the Commanders:



🥇 Joe Burrow - 78.3

🥈 Mike Hilton - 77.3

🥉 Zack Moss - 70.9

🥉 Mike Gesicki - 70.9

🏅 Ja'Marr Chase - 70.6



