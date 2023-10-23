Orlando Brown Jr. gives a positive injury update ahead of Bengals Week 8 matchup
Brown left the Seahawks game early due to injury
The Cincinnati Bengals are back at practice now that their bye week is in the rearview mirror. Up next is a trip to the West Coast to face the San Francisco 49ers in a game that could determine how the rest of Cincinnati's season plays out.
The Bengals had six players on their last injury report and Orlando Brown Jr. exited the Week 6 win over the Seahawks after he re-aggravated his groin. Fortunately, it appears that Brown will be ready to play on Sunday despite sitting out on Monday.
Orlando Brown Jr. expects to play vs. 49ers
The Bengals signed Brown in the offseason and so far, he's holding his own at left tackle. His overall grade on PFF is 60.5 and he has a 69.2 pass-blocking grade and a not-so-stellar 45.8 run-blocking grade. The offensive line, as a whole, has not been great in the run-blocking department so hopefully that improves.
When Brown came out of the game vs. Seattle, Cody Ford was slotted in at left tackle in his place, which was a bit of a surprise. Jackson Carman was active but the Bengals opted to stick Ford in there instead.
Fortunately, it looks like we won't have to worry too much about Brown not playing, as Monday was just an extra day of rest for the offensive tackle. The Bengals need him and the rest of the starting o-line to bring their A-game to the Bay Area on Sunday, as it's going to be tough to slow down Nick Bosa and that 49ers pass-rush.
A win against the 49ers would put the Bengals above .500 for the first time this season. A loss, however, would keep them below .500 and they'd have to continue clawing their way out of the AFC North basement. This game is huge so having Brown out there is a good sign.