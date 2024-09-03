3 practice squad players who could make an impact on the Bengals in 2024
By Glenn Adams
Cincinnati Bengals fans who don’t care if the team carries nine or ten offensive linemen can overlook the 16-man practice squad. Yet, with the recent new rules that allow teams to call up practice squad players on game day, it has become an essential part of teams’ roster construction and game day strategies.
Tough choices, roster gymnastics, and exposing players they wanted back are things the Bengals had to deal with. They had tough decisions to make on cutdown day. But now that the team has finalized their roster, three practice squad players appear likely to contribute to the Bengals in 2024.
3 Bengals practice squad players who could make an impact in 2024:
Jalen Davis
Cornerback Jalen Davis is the practice squad player most likely to contribute for the Bengals in 2024. The now seven-year pro was Mike Hilton’s primary backup for the past three seasons. Even though he is not on the active 53-man roster, you should expect him to see significant playing time this season.
The question remains of who will be Hilton’s backup in the slot. No second-team slot corner is on the team’s official depth chart. Logically, that spot would go to Dax Hill. The former first-rounder is making his move from safety back to cornerback. Hill played the majority of his snaps at Michigan at slot corner. What made Hill a first-round pick was his work at that position.
However, Hill remains in a tight depth chart fight with fellow former Wolverine, D.J. Turner II, to see who the starting corner opposite Cam Taylor-Britt will be. Hill is a natural fit inside, whereas Turner’s home is on the outside. However, if Hill earns the outside corner spot over Turner, Davis could be the next in line behind Hilton in the slot.
Furthermore, the active game-day roster could include Davis over guys like Daijahn Anthony and Josh Newton, making Davis an immediate contributor on special teams.
Justin Rogers
Justin Rogers is another practice squad player who has a chance to make a sizable impact for the Bengals. The defensive tackle was a seventh-round draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys. However, much to the chagrin of Cowboys fans, Dallas released the former Auburn Tiger, hoping to get him onto their practice squad. That did not happen, as he chose to come to Cincinnati. Once again, Dallas lost late in a season.
Rogers is talented enough to be on a 53-man roster. He is a run stuffer who has flashed some pass-rushing abilities. With McKinley Jackson on IR, Rogers’ 6’3, 335-pound frame would give Cincinnati a D.J. Reader-type physical presence that the other defensive tackles do not bring.
Depending on the game plan and how well Rogers shows up in practice, he could be thrust into game action sooner than expected. Zach Carter, B.J. Hill, Kris Jenkins, and Sheldon Rankins bring a redundant skill set. Rogers' sheer massiveness and run-stopping capabilities could make him active on game days over someone like Carter or Jay Tufele.
Devin Cochran
What type of list would it be if we were not talking about the Bengals' offensive line? And the latest lineman we will highlight is Devin Cochran.
Orlando Brown and Trent Brown are the only healthy tackles on the 53-man roster. Rookie first-round selection Amarius Mims is there, but he is dealing with a pectoral strain. There is no timetable for his return.
Trent Brown was limited this offseason, and we have not seen much of him. He is coming off a lower back issue but is now practicing with the first team. In his nine-year career, he's played every game of the season only three times.
The Bengals are fortunate to have backup tackle and guard Jaxson Kirkland on the roster. Expect him to be the backup tackle if Mims can’t suit up for the first few games. Behind Kirkland, however, isn’t another guy you should feel comfortable with protecting Joe Burrow.
From what we’ve seen over the past couple of years from Cody Ford, you would rather see Cochran at tackle over him. Cochran is a more natural tackle, whereas we’re not sure how comfortable the team should feel about Ford at guard, let alone tackle.
Ideally, all of the offensive tackles will remain healthy throughout the season. Hopefully, Mims will live up to his first-round draft selection and eventually take the reins of starting tackle. However, Cochran is heading into his third season with the Bengals. He is ready to show what he can do on the big stage if given the opportunity. And that chance could be soon.
Players getting called up from the practice squad is a regular thing now in the NFL. The Bengals are lucky to have talent and depth to contribute if called upon. Davis, Rogers, and Cochran could be active at various points this season. We can only hope they aren't claimed off the practice squad before getting the chance to prove their worth in Cincinnati.