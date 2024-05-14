Predicting 3 national TV games for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024
The full 2024 schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals will be released very soon. At that point, we'll know exactly how many nationally televised games the Bengals will have during the upcoming campaign. In the meantime, we can have some fun and predict three Bengals games that should be worthy of a national audience.
Bengals vs. Chiefs
This one is cheating a little bit, because the NFL already announced that the game between the Bengals and Chiefs next season will be nationally televised on CBS. The game between the two rivals is set for the second week of the 2024 NFL season and will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 4:25 pm E.T.
The league clearly didn't want to make fans wait too long to get to watch these two teams battle against each other. It will be the second straight difficult matchup for the Chiefs to start the season, as they're slated to open their season against the Baltimore Ravens, who they bested in the AFC Championship game last season.
The Bengals and Chiefs have developed into one of the NFL's more intriguing rivalries as the teams met in back-to-back AFC Championships in 2022 and 2023, and the upcoming game between the teams is definitely deserving of a national audience.