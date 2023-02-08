Predicting who stays and who goes in Bengals 2023 free agency
Samaje Perine: Stays
Perine won't be the starting running back option for next season, even if Joe Mixon is released, but I defintely see him sticking around. He'll be a cheap option who knows the offense and has proven he can step into the RB1 role when called upon.
Germaine Pratt: Stays
The opposite with Hurst applies here -- I figured Pratt was a goner until I saw the PFF contract numbers. If Pratt truly is valued at three years, $24.75 million, then the Bengals can absolutely afford to keep him. The question will then come down to does Pratt want to stay in town.
Drew Sample: Goes
Sample was a surprising pick at the time and he didn't exactly prove anyone wrong. With the Bengals likely keeping Wilcox as the backup option, I don't see a need for Sample on this team.
Max Scharping: Goes
Scharping might have struggled in the AFC title game but he did enough in Alex Cappa's absence that other teams might have taken notice of him. He's a solid backup option for a team and free agency will reflect that.