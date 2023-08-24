Predicting which wide receivers make the Bengals 53-man roster
Will the Bengals keep 6 or 7 wide receivers?
Trenton Irwin
While Irwin hasn't done a ton in the preseason, he did enough during the 2022 season that his spot on the team is probably safe. He's caught two passes in two preseason games, totaling 46 yards.
Prediction: Final Roster
Shedrick Jackson
Jackson has helped his stock in the preseason so you have to give him props for that. He wasn't someone that fans were talking about much coming into camp due to his lower numbers in college but Jackson has been a name who's impressed in the preseason.
Through two preseason games, the Auburn product has been targeted eight times and has grabbed six of those targets for 56 yards. He went from a likely cut candidate at the start of camp to now a likely member of the practice squad.
Prediction: Practice Squad
Charlie Jones
Despite playing with a torn labrum, Jones will make the team. He had a disappointing preseason debut against the Packers with just two catches for 11 yards, but stepped up this past week in Atlanta with four catches for 36 yards.