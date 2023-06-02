Ranking the 6 Bengals running backs currently on the roster
The Cincinnati Bengals currently have six running backs on their roster. All six running backs obviously won't make the team but this summer gives those lower on the depth chart a chance to prove themselves and show that they can make an impact for this Super Bowl-contending team.
The starting running back, despite what people thought this offseason, is set to be Joe Mixon. A third-round pick in 2017, Mixon is coming off a not-so-impressive season and he's faced legal issues in the offseason.
The Bengals spent a fifth-round draft pick on Illinois running back Chase Brown, who projects as the backup running back right out of the gate. Teams are able to find value in late-round running backs and Brown looks to be the next running back to prove that it's possible to find value at the position on Day 3.
Trayveon Williams was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals in 2019 and has never been anything more than a third-string option during his time in town. He was re-signed by the Bengals in the offseason, however, so he's absolutely in the battle for the RB3 job this summer.
The Bengals spent their 2021 sixth-round pick on Chris Evans out of Michigan and there has been constant hype for Evans since he joined Cincinnati two years despite not getting much playing time.
The other two players on the depth chart are East Tennessee State's Jacob Saylors and Utah State's Calvin Tyler Jr., none of whom have an easy path to making the 53-man roster.
With the introductions out of the way, let's rank every running back on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster!