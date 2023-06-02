Ranking the 6 Bengals running backs currently on the roster
6. Jacob Saylors
It was hard to rank the bottom two players on the list because we don't know what either player is capable of doing as a pro and they both hail from smaller schools. Not only that, but neither guy was a baller as a pass-catcher, which was going to be my tiebreaker.
I decided to put Jacob Saylors in the bottom spot (narrowly) because East Tennessee State is a smaller school than Utah State so his level of competition was weaker. This doesn't mean that Saylors is a bad running back but he's definitely going to have an uphill battle when it comes to making the Bengals' final roster, let alone their practice squad.
The East Tennessee State product had 1,355 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, 162 receiving yards, and one touchdown during his senior season for the Buccaneers.
5. Calvin Tyler Jr.
Calvin Tyler Jr. is also a long shot to make the final roster but anything is possible, right? The Utah State product rushed for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns while totaling 129 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown during his final season for the Aggies.
Again, it's not that Tyler is a bad running back. He might be able to make a splash this summer if he puts together a solid preseason but it won't be an easy feat. Maybe he sticks around on the practice squad and another team snatches him up but for now, he's definitely on the lower end of the list as far as Bengals running backs go.