Ravens vs. Bengals best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Wild Card Weekend
There are two divisional matchups set for AFC Wild Card Weekend.
One of those is an AFC North showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, a rematch of their Week 18 meeting which saw the Bengals win by a final score of 27-16.
The Bengals are set as 7-point favorites as they try to go on their second consecutive Super Bowl run.
Now, let's dive into my favorite anytime touchdown bets for Sunday's showdown.
Best Touchdown Bets for Ravens vs. Bengals
- Ja'Marr Chase
- JK Dobbins
- Hayden Hurst
Ja'Marr Chase
Betting on Ja'Marr Chase is one of the easiest bets on the board this weekend. He has seen 11+ targets in four straight games, and has scored three touchdowns in the last four games.
Last season, Chase turned it on in the playoffs, and I expect similar performances this postseason. He has two touchdowns in four career games against the Ravens, and he's going to score a third on Sunday night.
JK Dobbins
We can't only bet on Bengals players in this game. So, if we have to bet on a Raven, let's make it JK Dobbins. Dobbins has averaged 5.7 yards per carry this season, and is due to score more touchdowns. He only has three on the season, but he has 93+ yards in three of his last four games.
He also gets plenty of work, with 12+ carries in four straight starts. If the Ravens score on the ground, there's a good chance Dobbins finds the end zone.
Hayden Hurst
Hayden Hurst has had a lack of touchdowns this season, but the targets and the catches are there. He's averaging 4 receptions and 31.8 yards per game so far this season, and one of his two touchdowns he scored came against this Ravens team in Week 5.
At +300, there's no doubt that Hurst holds the best value amongst all Bengals players to find the end zone on Sunday night.
