Stats we loved to see in Bengals Week 11 win vs. Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in a high-scoring affair marred by dirty plays. Here are some stats from the game bound to brighten your day.
That Week 1 loss feels farther and farther away in the rear view mirror with the Bengals' current 6-4 record in the AFC North. The score makes the game seem closer than it actually was as Joe Burrow and the Bengals never gave Pittsburgh a chance at taking the lead.
The Bengals' defense was the only sore spot on Sunday, clearly missing the presence of Chidobe Awuzie, yet Cincy still notched its first win against an AFC North opponent.
Here are the most impressive stats from Week 11.
Joe Burrow 355 passing yards and 4 TDs
Burrow threw two picks on Sunday, though one was more the result of a T.J. Watt alien play than it was Burrow's poor decision-making. As the Bengals cruised to their sixth win of the season, Burrow put together a 355 passing yard performance including four touchdowns, three to Samaje Perine and one to Trenton Irwin.
Even without his trusty receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Burrow recorded a fantastic passing day and maintained control of the offense all game.
He had his share of frustrations, though he was able to make the most out of tough situations and keep the passing game humming well into the fourth quarter. If Week 11 doesn't prove Burrow deserves MVP consideration, we don't know what will.
Tee Higgins 148 yards
Tee Higgins couldn't quite complete his productive afternoon with a touchdown, but he caught nine passes for 148 yards and served as Burrow's most dependable wideout.
With Chase out, Higgins easily stepped up to take WR1 duties and had the best chemistry with Burrow all game long. He was shaken up at times after contested plays, yet he always got back up and kept the Bengals' offensive drives alive.
Evan McPherson 3-for-3 on FGs
Evan McPherson has had a somewhat disappointing 2022 campaign so far, so seeing him complete all three of his field goals as well as four extra points attempts is a nice surprise.
McPherson's longest kick went for 54 yards, and he started to look more like his automatic 2021 self, the guy who tied the record for most field goals made in a postseason (14) and set the record for most postseason field goals made without any misses.
The Bengals' faith in McPherson never wavered, and this game should boost the young kicker's confidence moving forward.
Drue Chrisman averaging 50 yards per punt
Speaking of special teams, punter Drue Chrisman deserves a shout-out for his Bengals debut in Week 11. He got called up to the starting squad while veteran Kevin Huber was listed inactive, and the 23-year-old punter took his first-ever NFL punt on Sunday.
It happened to be a good one: a 53-yarder that landed inside the 10-yard line.
Chrisman's three punts in Week 11 went for 53, 57, and 40 yards, and even when backed up in the Bengals' end zone, Chrisman didn't crack.
Chrisman also served as McPherson's holder and appeared to have gotten that job down pat.
Overall, it was a tough day for special teams in the windy and chilly conditions of Pittsburgh, yet Chrisman and McPherson delivered picture-perfect performances each.
Onto the next game.