Super Bowl LVII Date, Location & Time: When is the Super Bowl in 2023?
The Cincinnati Bengals are one win away from a back-to-back Super Bowl appearance. Here's what you need to know about Super Bowl LVII.
The AFC champion will be either the Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs; the NFC champion will be either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.
When is Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 12. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Where will Super Bowl LVII take place
Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
This will mark the fourth Super Bowl hosted by the Phoenix metropolitan area. In 2015, Super Bowl XLIX was also played at this stadium.
Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show info
Chris Stapleton is singing the national anthem and Rihanna will be performing at the halftime show, her first live performance in over five years. The singer previously boycotted the event to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.