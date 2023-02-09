Tee Higgins reassures Bengals fans that he wants to stay in Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Bengals have to extend Joe Burrow this offseason and also need to decide if they want to extend Tee Higgins, who is eligible to be extended as well. There were some rumblings that the Bengals might trade Higgins in the offseason if he wanted to be paid like a WR1 but Higgins put the axe on that theory.
Higgins said on NFL Network on Thursday that "I plan on being in Cincinnati for a while."
Doesn't get much clearer than that, huh?
Tee Higgins wants to stay with the Bengals
The Bengals spent a second-round pick on Higgins in the 2020 NFL Draft after they spent their first-round pick (number one overall) on Joe Burrow. The two went together like mashed potatoes and gravy during that 2020 season but unfortunately, Burrow went down with a season-ending so he wasn't able to do as much damage as he was capable of.
Even with Higgins and Tyler Boyd on the roster, the Bengals added Ja'Marr Chase with their fifth overall pick in 2021 and that decision pushed Higgins into the WR2 role where he's thrived. Higgins has had back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons and has put up six and seven touchdowns respectively in each of those seasons.
It makes sense why the Bengals would want to keep Higgins around. He's a WR1 playing as a WR2 meaning this offense is really tough to slow down. It's good that Higgins and Chase have both been talking about Burrow's contract and what that might mean for their futures. They're getting everything out there before the offseason officially kicks off.