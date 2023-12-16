Tee Higgins shares what Bengals WR coach told him before heroic play
The Cincinnati Bengals came from behind in a mesmerizing 27-24 overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. While the win was obviously terrific, it didn't come without issues. The Bengals lost several key players to injuries, including Ja'Marr Chase, who left the game with a shoulder injury.
In the final minute of the game, Tee Higgins had a play that will go down in Cincinnati sports history. Jake Browning connected with Higgins deep down the field and Higgins, knowing he wasn't going to make it into the end zone before being tackled, stretched his arm over the pylon to make sure the touchdown counted.
It was one heck of a play and one that kept the Bengals' chances of winning the game alive. They went on to win the game in overtime.
What advice did Tee Higgins get during the game?
Higgins knew he needed to step up and be the WR1 that Bengals fans know he's capable of being. That's essentially what Troy Walters (the Bengals wide receivers coach) told him when Chase had to exit the game with that shoulder injury.
"It's time to be the alpha" is what Walters told Higgins when his colleague went down and had to leave the game. Higgins took that advice to heart making that magnificient grab and helping his team stay competitive.
Higgins had been having an up and down game to that point, having several calls go his way but he made it count when it mattered most. He finished the game with four catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns.