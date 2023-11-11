Texans vs. Bengals best NFL prop bets for Week 10
The Cincinnati Bengals look to remain one of the hottest teams in the NFL this weekend when they host the Houston Texans in an AFC showdown.
If you're more of a prop bettor, you've come to the right place as I have three prop bets I'll have locked in for Sunday's game.
Best Player Props for Texans vs. Bengals
- Joe Burrow OVER 272.5 passing yards
- Joe Mixon OVER 90.5 rushing + receiving yards
- Devin Singletary UNDER 50.5 rushing yards
Joe Burrow OVER 272.5 passing yards
Joe Burrow is officially back and has soared over this total in his two games since the Bengals' BYE week, throwing for a combined 631 yards in the two games. Now, he gets to face a Texans defense that ranks 24th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 6..9 yards per throw. Bank on Burrow having another elite performance.
Joe Mixon OVER 90.5 rushing + receiving yards
With question marks at receiver this week with both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins hobbled with injuries, I can foresee the Bengals relying more on Joe Mixon to catch balls out of the back field. Don't forget, he already has the fourth most receptions and receiving yards on the team behind Chase, Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.
That, long with him being the workhorse ball carrier, should boost him over 90.5 rushing and receiving yards against this Texans defense.
Devin Singletary UNDER 50.5 rushing yards
Despite having a rookie quarterback, the Texans aren't afraid to throw the ball early and often. in fact, they've called a running play just 43.82% of the time, which ranks 16th in the NFL. With Dameon Pierce out of the game with an injury, the Texans will turn to Devin Singletary to lead their back field. The bad news is Singletary is averaging a measly 3.4 yards per carry this season.
I think the Bengals will shut him down, forcing the Texans to stick to throwing the ball.
