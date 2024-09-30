The 5 highest-graded Bengals players from Week 4 win over the Panthers
The Cincinnati Bengals finally got their first win of the season in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, and they received a plethora of positive performances in the contest, on both sides of the ball.
Highest-graded Bengals from Week 4 win over Carolina
Guard Alex Cappa was Cincinnati's highest-graded player from the game against Carolina, according to Pro Football Focus. The Bengals didn't allow a single sack against the Panthers, and Cappa was a big part of that.
Thanks to the protection from the line, quarterback Joe Burrow was able to operate with time, and he was the team's second-highest graded player as a result. This is the second straight week that Burrow has been at, or near, the top of the list of highest-graded players, as he was also the team's highest-graded player last week.
Wide receiver Tee Higgins was team's third-highest graded player in the game. After having a quiet season debut against Washington in Week 3, Higgins was much more involved against Carolina as he led the Bengals with 10 targets and he finished the game with six catches for 60 yards. It was clear that the team prioritized getting him involved in the offense. Cornerbacks Dax Hill and DJ Turner II rounded out the rest of the top five for Cincinnati.
Thanks to the play of those five guys -- and many others -- the Bengals were finally able to get into the win column. Now, they'll look to make it two straight with a win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. The game against Baltimore will be the Bengals' first division game of the season, and also an extremely tough test, as the Ravens are coming off of a 35-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills, who were 3-0 entering the matchup.
After the game against the Ravens, the Bengals are scheduled to face off against the New York Giants (Week 6), Cleveland Browns (Week 7) and Philadelphia Eagles (Week 8).