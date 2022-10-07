The latest on MVP battle between Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is a long shot away from becoming league MVP, though someone in the AFC North could end up winning it.
According to FanDuel, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson currently has the third-best odds to win the coveted award (+550) behind Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
Burrow sits in seventh place with +2500 odds; Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, and Jalen Hurts are ranked ahead of him. Burrow's odds have slightly improved since the beginning of the season, but it looks like AFC North rival Lamar Jackson is leaps and bounds ahead of him, which seems accurate given each quarterback's performances through four weeks of the season.
In four games, Burrow has recorded 1,099 passing yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions (all thrown in Week 1) with an average pass completion rate of 64.1 percent.
Can Bengals' Joe Burrow catch up to Lamar Jackson in 2022 MVP race?
In four games, Jackson has recorded 893 passing yards and 11 touchdowns against four interceptions with an average pass completion rate of 65 percent.
Jackson's 11 touchdowns lead the league, and Jackson also beats Burrow in yards per pass attempt (7.6 yards compared to 7.0 yards).
Burrow's decline in performance could be attributed to a host of factors from stale play-calling to an offensive line that's learning on the job, but there's no denying the fact that Jackson is putting together an MVP-caliber season right now.
The two AFC heavyweights will square off on Sunday night in a game that carries high stakes in the division title race.
Who you got? Burrow or Jackson?