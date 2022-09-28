Tua Tagovailoa has passed Joe Burrow in MVP odds ahead of Week 4 matchup
Joe Burrow entered the 2022 season with +1200 odds to win MVP but after a rough start to the season, naturally, his MVP numbers started to dip.
After a solid performance in Week 3 to get his Bengals in the win column for the first time this season, Burrow showed that he isn't broken but his MVP odds still aren't where they were when the season began. In fact, Burrow's +2500 odds to win MVP are the ninth-best in the league, per FanDuel. One notable player ahead of him in the odds is Tua Tagovailoa, who has +1700 odds to be crowned MVP.
Burrow and Tagovailoa square off this Thursday night in a huge matchup. The Dolphins are 3-0 thanks to a dominant six touchdown effort from Tagovailoa last week in Baltimore. The Bengals, meanwhile, are 1-2 and have a chance to get back to .500 if they can hand the 'Fins their first loss.
Joe Burrow trailing Tua Tagovailoa in MVP odds
Burrow and Tagovailoa were both first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft with Burrow going first overall to the Bengals. Tagovailoa went four picks later to Miami while Justin Herbert (+1600 odds to win MVP) went No. 6 overall to the Chargers. It's looking to be one of the best quarterback draft classes in recent history, as all three guys are doing work early in their careers.
The other players ahead of Burrow in the MVP odds who haven't already been mentioned are Josh Allen (+300), Lamar Jackson (+550), Jalen Hurts (+600), Patrick Mahomes (+700), Aaron Rodgers (+2000), and Matthew Stafford (+2300).
As of now, Joe Burrow has fantastic value for MVP but until the wins start to pile up, don't expect the odds to increase too much.