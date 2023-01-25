Tony Romo is calling the Bengals game again and fans are not excited
Another Cincinnati Bengals playoff game, another three hours of listening to Tony Romo slobber over the opposing quarterback. That's what we'll be dealing with again this week, as the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs square off in the AFC Championship Game. Romo, Jim Nantz, and Tracy Wolfson are on the call.
Much like last week, Bengals fans aren't excited about Romo calling this weekend's game. Romo isn't as obsessed with Patrick Mahomes as he is with "Mr. January" himself Josh Allen but we all know that he'll be drooling over anything Mahomes does in this game.
Bengals fans wish Tony Romo would go away
This seems to be the sentiment with Romo these days. What started as a fun thing with him predicting what the offense might do on each play turned into him obsessing over one player and then not shutting up about him.
Hey if you really don't want to listen to Romo, just put the TV on mute and put on the Bengals Radio Network!