Top 5 sleepers for Bengals heading into 2023 NFL Draft
Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
Andrei Iosivas has it all. He has speed, size, body control, and tracking skills, according to Dane Brugler (see below). What he doesn't have is an easily pronounceable name.
Andrei Iosivas is a receiver with tremendous upside. So why is he expected to be there in the fourth or fifth round? Given his background as a track athlete, he lacked the full-season dedication of a regular football player. He had never had spring ball or a full offseason training program. This will cause him to be available later, but, also allows for some projectable growth with professional development.
With a RAS of 9.95, he has the athleticism to be a high-ceiling wide receiver in the Bengals' offense. He also has the leadership skills of being a team captain, a trait the Bengals love. They liked him so much they hosted him for multiple days recently in the lead-up to the draft. While not a ready-to-go Day 1 type of player the Bengals don't need a ready to go day 1 type of receiver so it is a good fit.
""Iosivas has the long speed and body control worth developing, but he is currently limited and requires a patient coaching staff while he adds branches to his route tree and learns how to be a more complete receiver," Brugler wrote in his draft guide. Though he is a project for an NFL team, he can add a vertical element for an offense while he develops at the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart.""- Russ Heltman
Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
Zack Kuntz is not a ready made plug and play tight end. What he is, however, is a moldable freak athlete at a position where athleticism can be a game changer. His perfect 10.0 score for RAS is the highest of any TE in the draft. He is a huge body that can run a 4.55 40 and jump out of Paycor in a single bound.
According to scouts, he is a willing blocker with good instincts. He had an injury-shortened senior year, however, as a potential projected fourth-round pick offers an intriguing amount of upside. He is a real candidate if the Bengals double up on tight ends as the Bengals still need some depth after Drew Sample and Irv Smith Jr.
"Penn State transfer who quickly releases off the line of scrimmage into pass routes, uses his hands to separate from defenders, and extends to make the reception away from his frame. Smooth and fluid moving about the field, remains focused, and gets vertical to snatch the ball from the air."- Jason Katz
