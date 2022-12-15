Tyler Boyd is determined to play despite injury to finger
The Cincinnati Bengals lost Tyler Boyd just two snaps into the eventual 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns this past week. While the offense initially struggled without Boyd and Tee Higgins -- who played just one snap -- things picked up dramatically in the second half.
We found out after the game that Boyd dislocated his finger and that's what kept him sidelined. He was asked about his finger at practice on Wednesday and said "Shoot, I'm good". When pressed about playing, he replied "Yeah. It's just a finger. I'm good."
Tyler Boyd: "It's just a finger. I'm good"
Boyd and Higgins both were limited at practice, but it was good to see them out there after they each missed most of Sunday's game.
As for the rest of the injury report, Hayden Hurst is doubtful for this weekend's game while Mike Hilton, Trey Hendrickson, Jalen Davis, D.J. Reader, and La'el Collins did not practice. Reader and Collins had a rest day.
Having Boyd back this weekend would be huge, as the Buccaneers boast one of the best passing defenses in the league. According to Team Rankings, Tampa has allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards so far in 2022 so Joe Burrow will need all of the help he can get against this stingy Bucs secondary.
Initially, Boyd was apparently going to miss at least a week or two, and he still might, but if he seems confident that he can play, who are we to doubt him?