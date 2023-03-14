Updated AFC North power rankings after Monday tampering period Day 1
The Cincinnati Bengals might have lost both of their starting safeties on Monday when legal tampering began but they managed to keep Germaine Pratt in town and that was huge. The team watched as the Browns and Steelers added key players while the Ravens are likely still waiting to see what happens with Lamar Jackson.
Now that one full day of legal tampering is in the books, why not rank the AFC North teams?
All free-agency news courtesy of NFL.com
4. Baltimore Ravens
Until we know what the Ravens quarterback situation is going to be, they can't be ranked any higher than the fourth spot. If they re-sign Jackson, that automatically bumps them up at least one spot but that's not a guarantee.
The Ravens didn't sign anyone on the first day of legal tampering but lost two players. Ben Powers signed with the Broncos and Josh Oliver departed for Minnesota. Losing their starting guard and a tight end with potential while not bringing anyone in means that the Ravens have to be here at No. 4.
3. Cleveland Browns
After giving Deshaun Watson an absurd contract last offseason, the Browns restructured his contract so that they could make some moves in free agency. On Monday, they re-signed center Ethan Pocic and also inked Obo Okoronkwo to a three-year deal worth $19 million, per Ian Rapoport.
Meanwhile, Cleveland lost Chase Winovich to the Texans. The Browns might be a tad better in 2023 because Watson has now taken actual snaps but they can't be ranked any higher than No. 3.
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers had one of the biggest surprise signings of the day, agreeing to terms with Patrick Peterson on a two-year deal. Peterson struggled in 2021 but had a tremendous bounceback season with the Vikings this past year.
Bengals fans liked the idea of having Peterson in Cincinnati and the move would have made sense but now he'll be going up against the likes of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins twice a year. This was a great move by the Steelers and somehow this team continues to be a threat even when they shouldn't be.
1. Cincinnati Bengals
Even though the Bengals didn't make a huge splash on Day 1 of the legal tampering period, they re-signed Germaine Pratt and that's huge for their defense. Yes, they lost both of their starting safeties but one has to think that they'll be finding a replacement for Vonn Bell in free agency and that's going to be a priority for them now that Pratt is taken care of.
Until the other teams can prove they're better than Cincinnati, the Bengals get the top spot.