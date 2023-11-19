Updated AFC North standings after Week 11: Bengals fall further behind
The Cincinnati Bengals not only lost their Week 11 game to the Baltimore Ravens, but they also lost their starting quarterback for the season. Joe Burrow tore a ligament in his wrist and will have to have surgery to repair it.
At 5-5 and now without Burrow, the Bengals are going to have a tough hill to climb if they want to get anywhere close to the postseason this year. It was going to be tough with Burrow on the field considering the Bengals are 0-3 in the division and have just one conference win, but not having Burrow makes it nearly impossible to get to the playoffs.
With the win over the Bengals on Thursday night, the Ravens move to 8-3 and will likely win the AFC North barring an epic collapse. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers squared off on Sunday with the Browns taking down the Steelers to move into second place in the AFC North.
AFC North standings after Week 11
- Baltimore Ravens (8-3)
- Cleveland Browns (7-3)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)
- Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)
The Ravens continue to lead the way in the AFC North and look to be the best team in the division now that Burrow won't be taking another snap this season. It was always going to be hard for the Bengals to win the AFC North after their slow start but yeah, now it's a long shot for them to win the division for the third straight year.
With the Browns beating the Steelers, they're now in sole possession of second place in the AFC North. The Bengals and Steelers square off in Week 12 so if the Bengals do end up winning that one, they'd have the head-to-head advantage over Pittsburgh and move to third place.