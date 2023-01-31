Updated NFL Draft Order after Conference Championship Games
The Cincinnati Bengals won't be participating in the Super Bowl this year so now it's time to look toward draft season. The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City.
What does the draft order look like for the first round of this year's draft? Here's the list, courtesy of NFL.com.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order
1. Chicago Bears (3-14)
2. Houston Texans (3-13-1)
3. Arizona Cardinals (4-13)
4. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1)
5. Seattle Seahawks (Pick via Broncos)
6. Detroit Lions (Pick via Rams)
7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11)
8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
9. Carolina Panthers (7-10)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (Pick via Saints)
11. Tennessee Titans (7-10)
12. Houston Texans (Pick via Browns)
13. New York Jets (7-10)
14. New England Patriots (8-9)
15. Green Bay Packers (8-9)
16. Washington Commanders (8-8-1)
17. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8)
18. Detroit Lions (9-8)
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)
20. Seattle Seahawks (9-8)
21. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7)
22. Baltimore Ravens (10-7)
23. Minnesota Vikings (13-3)
24. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)
25. New York Giants (9-7-1)
26. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
27. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
28. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4)
29. Denver Broncos (Pick via 49ers)
Everything is thrown off by the Dolphins' forfeited first-round selection so the Bengals hold the 28th pick rather than the 29th pick.
It's wild that the Eagles, who are representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, have a top 10 pick but they can thank New Orleans for that. The Seahawks have a top 5 pick thanks to the Broncos and the Lions have a top 10 pick thanks to the Rams.
We've seen how much the Bengals value their draft selections so it's doubtful that they trade away from the No. 28 spot but we'll have to see how aggressive they want to be this offseason.