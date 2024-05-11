WATCH: Joe Burrow meets Bengals 2024 top draft pick for first time
After being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, offensive tackle Amarius Mims will ultimately be tasked with keeping Joe Burrow safe out on the field, and the two kicked off their relationship during Cincinnati's offseason workouts.
Burrow met Mims for the first time earlier this week, and while the exchange was brief, the Bengals are hoping that the pair eventually forms into a productive partnership.
You couldn't necessarily tell by that quick clip, but Mims is extremely excited about the opportunity to play with -- and block for -- Burrow.
Mims is hype to block for Burrow
During his introductory press conference with the Bengals, Mims talked about how eager he is to play with Burrow, who he has looked up to.
"Like a little kid, almost, just getting around somebody to look up to at quarterback," Mims said. "He was one of those guys, 'I would love to block for this guy, play with this guy.' "Just watching Joe Burrow at LSU. I was like, 'Oh my God, I would like to block for him one day and now I have a chance to. It's a blessing. I just look forward to getting in and talking with him."
In addition to playing with Burrow, Mims is also excited to learn from veterans on the offensive line in Cincinnati like Trent Brown and Orlando Brown Jr.
"I can get behind those guys and learn from Trent (Brown) and Orlando (Brown Jr.) as much as possible. It was just wild watching both of those guys in college and now in the league and getting to be in the same room with them is just a blessing."
The expectations are high for Mims in Cincinnati after the Bengals made him a first round pick, and learning from guys like Burrow and Brown is a solid start for the rookie.