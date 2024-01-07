What channel is the Bengals and Browns game on?
Bengals/Browns kicks off at 1:00 PM EST.
The Cincinnati Bengals will play their final game of the season on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns come to town. The Bengals were eliminated from playoff contention last weekend while the Browns have locked up the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs. That means this game isn't meaningful in the grand scheme of things.
Even with that being the case, the Bengals still have a lot to play for. First and foremost, a win would give them a winning record for the third straight year. A win would also prevent them from going winless in the AFC North.
What channel can I watch the Bengals/Browns game on?
The final game of the season will air on CBS at 1:00 PM EST. It can be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, and NFL+ (mobile only). The announcers for this game are Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, and Tiffany Blackmon, who previously called the Bengals/Colts game.