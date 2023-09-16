Which jerseys are the Bengals wearing in Week 2?
It's the first home game of the year!
The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to right the ship this weekend when the Baltimore Ravens come to town. It'll be the first home game of the 2023 regular season and the Bengals are going to be desperate for a victory.
In their season-opening loss against the Cleveland Browns, the Bengals donned their road white jerseys with white pants. What combo will they be rocking this week when the hated Ravens come to town?
Bengals uniforms for Week 2
For their first home game and first meeting with the Ravens, the Bengals will be rocking their home black jerseys and white pants with orange stripes. It's a look that fans have gotten used to since the team rolled out these new jerseys in 2021.
We'll see the Bengals in their black jerseys more often than not during the 2023 season due to those being their traditional home jerseys. They'll wear their orange jerseys just once during the 2023 season and the White Bengal uniforms twice, once at home and once on the road. We'll actually see those White Bengal jerseys next week when the good guys host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
Let's hope the Bengals are able to get things figured out and sit at 1-1 when Week 2 is in the books.