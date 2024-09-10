Who were the five highest-graded Bengals from Week 1 loss to Patriots?
The Cincinnati Bengals played very poorly as a team in their 16-10 season-opening loss to the New England Patriots, but that doesn't mean that everyone on the team played poorly. In fact, some players turned in decent performances that were largely overshadowed by the ultimate outcome.
Highest-graded Bengals from Week 1 loss to New England
The highest-graded Bengals player from the game -- according to Pro Football Focus -- was linebacker Logan Wilson, who led the team with 13 total tackles. Wilson was able to generate consistent pressure on the Patriots, as he also recorded three quarterback hits and one tackle for a loss.
Guard Cordell Volson was the second highest-graded player on Cincinnati's roster followed by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who had six receptions for 62 yards. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and defensive tackle Zach Carter rounded out the top five.
At the end of the day, the positive play of these five guys wasn't enough to lift Cincinnati to a win to open the season. Now, the Bengals will look to bounce back in Week 2 against the defending-champion Chiefs, which is going to be a very tough task.
The Chiefs are coming off of a season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens, and they have a very dangerous new weapon in rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy. As if the Bengals -- and the rest of the league -- didn't have enough to worry about when playing the Chiefs already.
Hopefully the Bengals put together a better performance during the second week of the season. It would be nice to see quarterback Joe Burrow be one of the highest-graded players for Cincinnati in Week 2 after a subpar performance in Week 1.
Burrow wasn't bad against the Patriots, but he also wasn't his usually stellar self. He didn't have a single touchdown toss in the game, and he threw for under 170 yards. Sure, not having Tee Higgins out on the field certainly didn't help, but Burrow will need to be better if the Bengals are going to go into Kansas City and upset Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.