Who were the five highest-graded Bengals from Week 1 loss to Patriots?

The highest-graded Bengals in Week 1 vs the Patriots:



🥇 Logan Wilson - 92.5

🥈 Cordell Volson - 79.0

🥉 Ja'Marr Chase - 73.9

🏅 Orlando Brown Jr. - 72.6

🏅 Zach Carter - 72.5 pic.twitter.com/LRO3oKqvDf