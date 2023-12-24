Zac Taylor doesn't mince words when discussing Bengals' humiliating loss to Steelers
The Cincinnati Bengals fell in embarrassing fashion to their arch rivals on Saturday evening, dropping 34-11 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were riding a three-game losing streak. The Bengals, on the other hand, were on a three-game win streak and their streak ended against the last team they had lost to.
The Bengals are now 0-5 in the AFC North and their playoff odds have taken a huge hit. Zac Taylor spoke to the media following the blowout loss and didn't cut corners when talking about how gross this loss was.
Zac Taylor: "This is a humbling day."
Humbling sure is a good way to describe the loss. The Bengals didn't do anything well in this game while a struggling Steelers offense scored over 30 points and made the Bengals defense look as bad as its looked all season. This was just a bad performance from a team that needed this win to stay in the playoff hunt.
Taylor also said that the Bengals are aware this was a bad experience and they won't overreact. This is the right attitude to have but the problem is that now the Bengals have their backs up against the walls and need to win their final two games if they want a chance at sniffing the postseason.