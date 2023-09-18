Zac Taylor: "Hard for me to say" if Joe Burrow plays in Week 3
Burrow tweaked his calf during the Week 2 loss
Zac Taylor spoke to the media on Monday following the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 2 loss and, of course, was asked about Joe Burrow's status for Week 3. The Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams next Monday night in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI.
When asked about Burrow's availability for Week 3, Taylor responded with "Hard for me to say right now".
The game is still a week away so this will be a storyline to watch all week. Taylor did say that there are no other updates regarding the injury but noted that Burrow is still sore.
Joe Burrow injury update from Zac Taylor
The Bengals finally got their offense going in the second half of the eventual loss but a red-zone pick by Burrow felt like the turning point. He did finish the game two two touchdown passes but the offense has been off in the first two games for sure.
After Burrow threw his second touchdown pass, he was limping off the field and he seemed concerned about the injury in his post-game press conference. With the Bengals already down 0-2, this injury puts a damper on an already bleak situation.
Again, we're a week out from this game so a lot can change between now and then. The important thing is for Burrow to not be pushing it on that calf. If resting him this week is the move made, the Bengals need to fight hard so that they're not in an even deeper hole.