Zac Taylor provides a Joe Burrow injury update following Week 11 loss
Burrow exited the game during the second quarter.
The Cincinnati Bengals fell 34-20 to the Baltimore Ravens and things look bleak but the bigger story is that Joe Burrow got injured and had to exit the game. Burrow looked to be in pain when Jadeveon Clowney took him to the ground on the eventual touchdown pass and then tried to throw on the sidelines but couldn't.
Burrow departed for the locker room and then did not re-enter the game. Jake Browning ended up taking the rest of the snaps and finished the game throwing for 68 yards and a touchdown. He didn't look awful but he's obviously not Burrow.
Head coach Zac Taylor spoke to the media following the game and said that it looked like a sprained wrist. That was the only piece of information he offered during the presser.
Zac Taylor offers Joe Burrow injury update
Burrow and the Bengals offense appeared to finally be clicking before he left the game, as the offense marched down the field and took the lead on a four-yard touchdown pass. Then, we all know what happened next. Burrow was injured and the Ravens defense smelled blood in the water.
The Bengals are now 5-5 on the year and could be without their quarterback. We'll hopefully have more information on Burrow on Friday.