Zac Taylor reveals the one way he'll bleach his hair like Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow made waves at the onset of training camp by debuting a new bleach blonde buzzcut, reminiscent of Eminem in the early aughts. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill followed suit with a matching blonde buzz of his own. Is Bengals head coach Zac Taylor next in line?
What it will take for Taylor to go bleach blonde
During an appearance on NFL Network's Back Together Weekend, Taylor revealed the one way he would consider going buzzed and blonde, and it involves the Bengals hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next February.
"I'd do anything for a Super Bowl win," Taylor said.
So, just in case the players on the Bengals needed some extra motivation to try to win the Super Bowl, they now have it thanks to coach Taylor. After all, who wouldn't want to see Cincinnati's head coach doing his best Slim Shady impression?
Not that we need to remind fans in Cincinnati of this fact, but the Bengals have never won a Super Bowl in franchise history, and Taylor is understandably eager to be the coach that leads the team to its first. He came close a couple years back as he led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI, but they ultimately fell just short in a 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
By leading the Bengals back to the big game, Taylor could become the first head coach in franchise history to make two Super Bowl appearances. This would be an impressive accomplishment, but Taylor probably wouldn't care about that distinction too much if the team fell short again.
Taylor is already one of the more long-tenured coaches in franchise history, as he's entering his sixth season with the team. He got off to a bit of a rough start, as the Bengals went just 6-25-1 during his first two seasons. Thing have gone much better since then though, as they've gone 31-19 under Taylor over the last three seasons.