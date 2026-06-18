Potential Bengals reunion could be the answer to their linebacker problem

The Bengals have made a lot of impressive additions this offseason, but there are still question marks at linebacker. Currently, the two starting linebackers are expected to be Demetrius Knight Jr, and Barrett Carter, which isn't exactly elite.

However, Cincy have been rumoured to potetially add at the position before the season starts. They have been linked with former Commanders and Seahawks star Bobby Wagner, who is currently a free agent.

Furthermore, a potential trade for Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks has also been mentioned, especially after Joe Burrow's contract was restructured last week. But, the Bengals could decide to go in another direction.

The Bengals could bring back Germaine Pratt

One name, who has surprisingly not been linked too heavily with the Bengals is Germaine Pratt, who left Cincinnati in 2025 to join the Las Vegas Raiders, and then, last season, the Indianapolis Colts.

Pratt spent six seasons with the Bengals, totalling seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, and 355 solo tackles. He also produced the game-winning pick in 2021 against the Raiders, to help the Bengals win their first playoff game in 31 years.

The 30-year-old is very much a veteran now, but he's younger than Wagner, and already knows the organisation, and a lot of the current Bengals roster, so could be a useful pickup, who likely won't demand too much by way of a salary.

The Bengals have been tipped to sign Pratt as a free agent

Amid the current need to improve at the linebacker spot, Pratt's name could appear more and more in the media in the current weeks as a potential free agent pickup for the Bengals.

ESPN writer Jeremy Fowler said he could see the Bengals moving for Pratt when he appeared on First Word with James Rapien last week...

"I can see Cincinnati adding a linebacker, I mean, Germaine Pratt is still out there, he was a good player for them. I could see him going back to the Colts, where he was with Lou Anarumo, or Cincinnati." Jeremy Fowler, ESPN Writer

Pratt showed in 2025 that he is still a very capable NFL linebacker during his one year with Indianapolis. He recorded 67 solo tackles, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, helping Lou Anarumo's defense to a solid season.

There's no reason why the Bengals couldn't go out and bring Pratt back to Paycor Stadium, in what could be a very shrewd free agent move.