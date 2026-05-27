The Bengals should beat the 49ers to Bobby Wagner (on one condition)

It's been a case of improve the defense or bust this offseason for the Bengals, and they have made some serious additions. The likes of Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen, Dexter Lawrence and Brian Cook should all turn a shambolic unit into something more competitive.

However, the linebacker position remains a concern, so it's no surprise that several rumours still suggest the Bengals could make a move. 11-time All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner remains a free agent and has been bandied about as a good fit in Cincy.

In recent days, he's also been linked with the 49ers, as FOX Sports listed San Fran as the "best fit" for the 35-year-old. The Bengals need to ensure they beat the 49ers to his signature.

Why Bengals need a 35-year-old Bobby Wagner

It's fair to say that Wagner is well past his peak. Aged 35 now, if he were anything close to his best, he would've been snapped up by somebody by now. However, he does bring experience, something the Bengals lack in a linebacker.

Demetrius Knight Jr and Barrett Carter are Cincy's current starting linebackers, and let's be honest, they've not shown enough so far. I'm not here to suggest they never will, but bringing in a veteran presence like Wagner could really boost them, as he wouldn't just provide competition but could also act as something of a mentor.

Furthermore, the lack of depth behind Knight Jr and Carter is a worry, as any injuries to the starting duo would leave the Bengals very thin on the ground. Wagner wouldn't just provide an extra name on the depth chart, but also the experience to potentially help the young starters live up to their potential.

Bobby Wagner still has plenty left in the tank

It does surprise me that Wagner hasn't been picked up by any team yet with a proven track record of performing at an elite level in the NFL. In 2025, Wagner had better stats overall than both Knight Jr and Carter, recording 79 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks and 2 interceptions in 17 games for the Commanders.

For anyone who'd say 'but he's 35, he's bound to get an injury', Wagner has played in all 17 regular-season games in his last four seasons. He may not be what he once was alongside KJ Wright in Seattle, but he showed last season that he still has plenty to give.

The Bengals should sign Wagner under one condition

Bobby Wagner playing for the Washington Commanders against the Miami Dolphins in Madrid in 2025. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The only thing I would tell the Bengals is to sign Wagner to a one-year deal. He still has plenty left to give, but with the likes of Knight and Carter ready to develop into reliable starters, the Bengals would only need one solid year out of the 35-year-old.

It's a classic win-now free agent move. Bring in a veteran who is a proven winner looking to end his career on a high. Its a real no brainer for both parties and could add to the defensive transformation we've seen over the past few months.