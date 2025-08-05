Potential draft misses, waiver-wire steals: 4 Eagles to watch in Bengals preseason opener

The Cincinnati Bengals are about to kick off the preseason with a matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles. And, while we are incredibly excited about the season starting and getting our first look at our players, the preseason isn't just about evaluating your favorite team.

It is also an opportunity to evaluate players who were linked to your favorite team before the draft, as well as assess players who their team could potentially release after the preseason.

Whether it's to wax philosophically about what could have been in the draft or finding potential cut-candidates to add to the roster ahead of the regular season, here are four Eagles players that Bengals fans should keep an eye on when the two teams face off in their preseason opener.

Comparing Bengals and Eagles draft value

Before the controversy surrounding Shemar Stewart's agent and contract situation, there was the 2025 NFL Draft. It was painfully obvious that the Bengals needed to acquire a player capable of making an immediate impact. The team ultimately selected Stewart with the 17th overall pick.

Contract situation aside, there were numerous concerns about Stewart as a football prospect. His 4.5 sacks in three years did not exactly instill confidence among the fan base that he would be the difference-maker that the defense needed. Hopefully, that notion turns out to be wildly wrong, as Stewart is off to a hot start in training camp.

Several other names were attached to the Bengals throughout the draft process. Two of those names were selected in the first and second rounds by the Eagles.

Philadelphia selected linebacker and pass rusher Jihaad Campbell with the 31st overall pick. Campbell was a popular pick pre-draft for the Bengals because of his versatility as a linebacker and a pass-rusher. Both were things that the Bengals needed to address. Now the Alabama standout is on track to start for the Eagles.

Three practices into camp, Jihaad Campbell is mixing in with the first-team defense.



This is looking like it’s on track for a Baun-Campbell combo on September 4 vs. Dallas. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) July 26, 2025

At least it looks like Cincinnati's second-round linebacker, Demetrius Knight Jr., is on course to start next to Logan Wilson in Week 1. Another Philly rookie to keep an eye on is safety Andrew Mukuba, who was selected in the second round with the 64th overall pick out of Texas. He was another name closely linked with the Bengals, as they could've opted for Mukuba as a long-term answer at the safety position over, say, Geno Stone or Jordan Battle.

The ball-hawking former Longhorns safety finished the 2024 season with 69 tackles, four tackles for loss, and five interceptions. But this training camp has come with several bumps in the road for the former Longhorn. Mukuba was recently called out by his head coach, Vic Fangio, for not being available at practice.

Mukuba’s status for the game against the Bengals is questionable, but if he plays, it will be a first look at whether he is someone the Bengals might question not taking a closer look at during the draft process.

Also of note: Mukuba is competing for playing time in Philly’s secondary with Sydney Brown, who is the twin brother of Bengals running back Chase Brown.

The Bengals did not aggressively address the safety position during the draft or free agency. If they had, Mukuba would have been one of their targets. The first preseason game is an opportunity to see what might have been. That is, if he plays.

A late-round gem could be stashed on Eagles practice squad

In the sixth round, Philadelphia selected edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland with the 209th overall pick. He was one of the more underrated players in the draft coming out of Virginia Tech.

Powell-Ryland consistently flashed on film and had one of the better seasons in college football last year. He finished his final year at Virginia Tech with 16 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 43 tackles, and three forced fumbles.

College Football Players with 25+ sacks across 2 seasons, since 2018:



(27.5) Will Anderson

- 3rd Overall Pick



(27.0) Chase Young

- 2nd Overall Pick



(25.5) Antwaun Powell-Ryland

- 209th Overall Pick



Steal of the draft for the #Eagles? pic.twitter.com/IW1h1d6o4H — James Nagle (@NagleNFL) April 27, 2025

As a sixth-rounder, Powell-Ryland does not have a guaranteed roster spot in Philadelphia. He is competing for a place on a defensively stacked roster.

Fans should keep an eye on Powell-Ryland to see how well the offensive line holds up against such a prolific college pass rusher. Furthermore, it is an opportunity for the front office to get a good look at a player who might not make the Eagles' final 53-man roster.

If he doesn't make the final cut in Philly, they will try to get him to their practice squad. Cincinnati should not let that happen.

Veteran rusher on the edge of Philadelphia’s roster

Another Eagles pass-rusher who could interest Bengals fans is Azeez Ojulari. This offseason, Philadelphia signed him to a one-year contract.

The former Giants second-rounder is coming off another frustrating year in New York where he was limited to 11 games, after playing in a combined 18 the two seasons before. They've moved on quickly in the Big Apple, giving Ojulari's number right to No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter.

New York Giants EDGE Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) is wearing number 51. Last assigned to Azeez Ojulari. #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/FUYbuzBlGy — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) May 9, 2025

Nevertheless, Ojulari's six sacks from last season were still more than any other Bengals defender not named Trey Hendrickson. Ojulari has registered 22 sacks in his four-year career. In the last four years, the only Bengals player to have more is...? You guessed it. Hendrickson.

There's a decent chance that Ojulari's name is left on the cutting room floor once Philadelphia announces its 53-man roster.

If the Bengals are still in the market for more impact off the edge after the preseason, Ojulari is a veteran pass-rusher with success in the league. He would be someone the team could consider bringing in as a waiver-wire pickup. They will have the opportunity to get a good look at him while evaluating Cincinnati's pass blocking on Thursday night.

Although the preseason games do not count in the record books, they are still important. It is an opportunity to examine the players who will shape the team's future, debate who should or shouldn't make the roster, and compare the draft decisions made in April.

Keeping an eye on Campbell, Mukuba, Powell-Ryland, and Ojulari adds another level to our excitement about a game that matters, even though it doesn’t count.