Power ranking Bengals UDFAs most likely to make 53-man roster

The Cincinnati Bengals have upgraded this roster so much that Joe Burrow is openly talking about the Super Bowl and just how good this team is. It's not hyperbole. It's reality. And it's also a reality that undrafted free agents generally struggle to make the initial 53-man roster.

Cincinnati may stash a few UDFA rookies on the practice squad once final roster cuts go down. However, I'm going out on a limb to say at least one fella will sneak in on the bubble.

Who could that wind up being? Well, I've power ranked my top four candidates...

4. RB Jamal Haynes

Pro day numbers tend to be a tad inflated as opposed to what's posted at the NFL Scouting Combine, but Jamal Haynes didn't get an invitation to the Indy Underwear Olympics. He had to make do with the opportunity he had, and did he ever.

What pops out most about Haynes is his acceleration. His 10- and 20-yard splits in an otherwise solid-not-spectacular 40-yard dash were elite.

Jamal Haynes is a RB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 7.95 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 474 out of 2305 RB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/oYUIpuWBri pic.twitter.com/pZ33XM0n4T — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 15, 2026

Haynes is a shade under 5'7" but tips the scales at 195 pounds. He's more of a change-of-pace receiving back who had 61 catches over the last two seasons.

Although his longer speed may be lacking, Haynes can provide a jolt of explosiveness to the Bengals' backfield in a way the likes of Samaje Perine and Tahj Brooks can't. That said, Haynes' diminutive stature and shortcomings in pass protection make him a roster long shot despite how intriguing he can be with the ball in his hands.

3. OL Liam Brown

Second-year fifth-round pick Jalen Rivers was horrendous when the Bengals threw him in the fire at guard last season. That could mean ex-Montana Grizzlies standout Liam Brown could beat out Rivers for the final interior o-line spot.

Cincinnati drafted Brian Parker II out of Duke. He was a college tackle and played mostly on the right side. However, Parker could be the eventual starting right guard after Dalton Risner.

Brown played more snaps at left guard in college and posted a 79.9 PFF pass blocking grade in 2025. He'd be a nice depth addition there behind Dylan Fairchild.

If the Bengals hadn't drafted both Parker and Connor Lew on the interior o-line, I'd give Brown even better odds to make the roster. There's a lot of competition, and if it's close, I imagine Cincinnati will err toward Rivers due to the investment of draft capital.

2. S Isaiah Nwokobia

The safety room looks a whole lot better with Bryan Cook leading the way. How the rest of the depth chart plays out is very much up in the air. Beyond Cook and presumptive starter Jordan Battle, Kyle Dugger is the only other mortal lock for the roster.

I'd say PJ Jules has paid his dues and showed out enough on special teams to keep his job. If Isaiah Nwokobia impresses enough in training camp, though, it's not inconceivable that he could jump Jules or anyone else behind Cincinnati's core safety trio.

Beyond Jules, the only other Bengals safeties are Daijahn Anthony and Russ Yeast. Anthony was a seventh-round pick two years ago, and Yeast is on his fifth different NFL team since entering the league with the Rams in 2022.

On his own merits, Nwokobia had a lengthy stay at SMU. He probably could've gone to a bigger program rather than sticking it out with the Mustangs for five years.

Nwokobia nabbed nine interceptions in the past three seasons, and committed just two career penalties in college. His PFF snap splits are as follows: 1,081 at deep safety, 838 in the box, and 513 in the slot. Gotta love the versatility, ball production, and loads of banked on-field reps.

1. LB Jack Dingle

Since safety isn't as pressing of a need as linebacker, I'm holding out hope that this is true. More trying to speak it into existence than anything else.

No, I don't think Barrett Carter or Demetrius Knight Jr. are the answers as starting 'backers. Nor do I believe in Oren Burks will return to his Super Bowl-winning form that he flashed with the Eagles. If Burks showed any signs of that, he'd be the unquestioned starter over Carter right now.

Jack Dingle shined at the University of Cincinnati. His raw athleticism is superior to Knight and Carter.

Jack Dingle is a LB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.82 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 65 out of 3460 LB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/FvjagUF5bb pic.twitter.com/gGoxszCYea — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 6, 2026

Just put this young man on the team. Give him a shot to at least compete with Carter for the starting gig. If nothing else, Dingle is the type of athlete who could make a huge impact on kick coverage, or as an occasional subpackage blitzer.