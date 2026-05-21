Predicting the Bengals' uniform combo lineup for the whole 2026 season

They say you play good when you look good. For the Cincinnati Bengals, they have many uniform combos that make them look good when they're on the field.

Over the last four seasons, the Bengals have established one of the best night atmospheres in the NFL with their White Out, Stripe the Jungle, and Orange Out games.

Which home games could be those games this season? Plus, what combos will the Bengals wear on the road? Let's have some fun and predict the Bengals' uniform combo schedule for 2026.

Predicting the Bengals uniform combo schedule

Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- WHITE Jersey, WHITE Pants (BLACK Stripes), WHITE Socks

Get rid of the Open in Orange. It hasn't worked in both of the last two home openers. It's okay to admit something doesn't work or isn't good... or is bad luck. Go back to the basics. When the Bengals went to Super Bowl LVI in 2021, they wore this combo at home in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings... and won. Why not do it again, especially when it could be boiling hot on the first Sunday of the season? Make the Buccaneers wear their darks.

Week 2: at Houston Texans -- BLACK Jersey, WHITE Pants (ORANGE Stripes), WHITE Socks

The Texans will likely wear their whites since it will still, likely, be unbareably humid in Houston on Sept. 20th. If the Bengals have to wear their black jerseys, wear as much white as possible with it.

Week 3: at Pittsburgh Steelers -- WHITE Jersey, WHITE Pants (BLACK Stripes), BLACK Socks

This was the Bengals' uniform combo in Week 3 of the 2021 Season when they beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Again, if it works, do it again.

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- ORANGE Jersey, WHITE Pants (ORANGE Stripes), ORANGE Socks

Again, this is just like 2021. When the Bengals played the Jaguars in Week 4 of the 2021 Season, this was the combo they wore in a comeback win. It works. It's also a really good-looking combo.

Week 5: at Miami Dolphins -- BLACK Jersey, WHITE Pants (BLACK Stripes), ORANGE Socks

We haven't really seen this combo before. I've always liked these particular pants with the black jerseys, and the orange socks would go well with the jersey and pants in this combo.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: at Baltimore Ravens -- WHITE Jersey, WHITE Pants (BLACK Stripes), BLACK Socks

Keeping it simple for this mid-season AFC North showdown. The Bengals won in this combo in Baltimore on Thanksgiving last year.

Week 8: vs. Tennessee Titans -- BLACK Jersey, WHITE Pants (ORANGE Stripes), ORANGE Socks

This is the Bengals most-worn combo at home, at least with the jersey and pants, and I'm a big fan of it. The orange socks add a splash of color.

Week 9: at Atlanta Falcons (Madrid) -- WHITE Jersey, BLACK Pants (ORANGE Stripes), WHITE Socks

This is another popular combo, and it would be a great combo to wear playing overseas and marketing the Bengals' franchise.

Week 10: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday Night Football) -- WHITE BENGAL

This is my favorite home game of the year. The White Bengals Game in prime time is an incredible atmosphere, and it's even better against the Steelers.

Week 11: at Washington Commanders (Monday Night Football) -- WHITE Jersey, ORANGE Pants (BLACK Stripes), WHITE Socks

The White-Orange combo is my second-favorite combo in the Bengals' uniform rotation. It would be a good combo to wear on Monday Night Football in our Nation's Capital.

Week 12: vs. New Orleans Saints -- BLACK Jersey, BLACK Pants (ORANGE Stripes), ORANGE Socks

I used to get some negative vibes with this combo-- it's the combo they wore with the previous uniforms in the 2005 Wild Card against Pittsburgh and the 2013 Wild Card against the Chargers. Now, though, I actually like it. It's very Bengal-esque, which is probably stating the obvious. Nonetheless, it's a good combo to wear in late November.

Week 13: at Cleveland Browns -- WHITE Jersey, ORANGE Pants (BLACK Stripes), BLACK Socks

I don't care what combo you wear in Cleveland, as long you win.

Week 14: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 on FOX) -- STRIPE THE JUNGLE: ORANGE Jersey, BLACK Pants (ORANGE Stripes), ORANGE Socks

The Bengals wore this combo in their regular-season games against the Chiefs in 2021 and 2022. I would bet on them wearing it again in 206.

Week 15: at Carolina Panthers -- BLACK Jersey, WHITE Pants (ORANGE Stripes), BLACK Socks

Carolina sometimes wears white at home, and I think they could in this game. That's why I have the Bengals wearing their black jerseys in this game.

Week 16: at Indianapolis Colts -- WHITE Jersey, WHITE Pants (BLACK Stripes), BLACK Socks

It's the Bengals' most-worn combo since the new uniforms were unveiled in 2021.

Week 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens (New Year's Eve, Thursday Night Football) -- BLACK Jerseys, BLACK Pants (ORANGE Stripes), BLACK Socks

Can you imagine a Black Out in The Jungle for this game? Steal a page from the Ravens' book, who do a black out themselves, and make them come play you on a short week in prime time in a Black Out environment on New Year's Eve. We'll see who wins this time.

Week 18: vs. Cleveland Browns -- BLACK Jersey, ORANGE Pants (Black Stripes), BLACK Socks

The Bengals have to wear the black and orange combo at least once this season, and I saved it for the final game of the regular season.